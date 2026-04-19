Irreplaceable Loss To World Of Politics: Senior BJP Leader Balbir Punj Dies

New Delhi: Journalist-turned-politician Balbir Punj passed away on Saturday evening. The senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was a former Rajya Sabha MP, a prolific writer, thinker and public intellectual.

Who Was Balbir Punj?

BJP leader Balbir Punj started his career in journalism before venturing into politics. He served as a member of the Rajya Sabha for two terms. He also served as BJP's National Secretary and a convener of the Intellectual Cell of the party.

He was also the in charge of several states, including Gujarat, Punjab, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh.

He served as the President of the Delhi Journalists Association between 1989 and 1991, and also chaired the National Commission for Youth Affairs. Further, he served as the Chairman of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC).

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‘Pained By His Passing’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Balbir Punj, saying he was “pained” by his passing and fondly remembers their past interactions.

“He made a rich contribution to the world of media. His writings were widely read, reflecting his strong passion towards national regeneration. His Parliamentary interventions were rich in facts and theory,” PM Modi said in a post on X, adding, “Shri Balbir Punj Ji worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP, especially among students, professionals, scholars and intellectuals.”

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The PM further said, “He was in-charge of various states, including Gujarat. Fondly remember our interactions from those times. Pained by his passing. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the news of Punj's passing away is “extremely heartbreaking", adding that his demise is an “irreplaceable loss to the world of politics and journalism”.