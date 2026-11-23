New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Sardar Impreet Singh Bakshi has formally assumed charge as Vice Chairman of the Punjabi Academy, Government of Delhi, at a ceremony attended by prominent political, religious and social personalities and representatives of the Punjabi community.

The ceremony began with an Ardas led by Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh, former Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, who prayed for a successful tenure for the newly appointed Vice Chairman and members of the Academy's Governing Body.

Several senior BJP leaders and public representatives attended the event, including BJP National Secretary Jai Prakash (JP), former Vice Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities Atif Rasheed, BJP spokesperson Pratyush Kant, Delhi BJP Vice Presidents Sunil Yadav and Sona Kumari, former Delhi BJP Media In-charge Neelkanth Bakshi, Delhi Minorities Commission member Sardar Kuldeep Singh and councillor Kamal Bagri.

Members of the newly constituted Governing Body of the Punjabi Academy were also present.

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After assuming charge, Bakshi thanked the BJP's senior leadership and the Delhi Government for entrusting him with the responsibility. He particularly expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra and Delhi BJP Organisation Secretary Pavan Rana.

Bakshi said he would discharge his responsibilities with sincerity, dedication and commitment.

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Highlighting the role of the Punjabi Academy, he said the institution has an important responsibility in preserving and promoting Punjabi language, literature, art and cultural heritage. He said efforts would be made to encourage Punjabi language education, provide opportunities to emerging writers and artists, organise cultural programmes and promote traditional art forms.

He also emphasised the need to connect the younger generation with Punjabi culture and make the Academy an inclusive platform for writers, poets, artists, scholars and cultural organisations.

Bakshi thanked Academy Secretary Sardar Manvinder Singh and the staff for their cooperation and support in organising the ceremony.