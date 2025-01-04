Senior Bureaucrat Manoj Kumar Sahoo Appointed as Private Secretary to Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Senior bureaucrat Manoj Kumar Sahoo was on Saturday appointed as the private secretary to the chief minister of Odisha, an official notification said.

Sahoo, a 2006-batch IAS officer, was working as the special secretary to the chief minister after his appointment to the post last month.

The Centre had in November 2024, approved his inter-cadre deputation to Odisha for three years.

Sahoo is an Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre IAS officer and was serving as deputy election commissioner in EC office in Delhi before coming to Odisha.

"The post of private secretary to the chief minister, Odisha is declared equivalent in status and responsibility of the post of special secretary provided in the IAS cadre of the state," a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department said.

Sahoo replaced 2011-batch IAS officer Arindam Dakua who was appointed as the director of municipal administration, and the ex-officio additional secretary of the housing and urban development department on January 2.