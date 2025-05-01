Senior Congress Leader and Former Union Minister Dr Girija Vyas Dies After Sustaining Burn Injuries

Updated May 1st 2025, 22:05 IST
Jaipur: Former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader Dr Girija Vyas died on Thursday at the age of 79, after battling burn injuries for around a month. The senior Congress leader had sustained severe burns while performing 'aarti' at her residence in Udaipur on March 31, following which she was rushed to the hospital for treatment. According to reports, despite receiving treatment at a private hospital in Udaipur and later at Zydus Hospital in Ahmedabad, Vyas's condition continued to deteriorate, which ultimately led to her demise.
Dr Girija Vyas, who was born on July 8, 1946, in Rajasthan 's Nathdwara, was a prominent figure in Indian politics, known for her efforts in education, politics, and social service. She had a distinguished academic background, with a doctorate in Philosophy, which she leveraged to serve the nation in various capacities. Her association with the Indian National Congress spanned decades, during which she held several key positions, including president of the Rajasthan Congress and chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW).
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 1st 2025, 21:48 IST