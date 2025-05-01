Senior Congress Leader and Former Union Minister Dr Girija Vyas Dies After Sustaining Burn Injuries

Jaipur: Former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader Dr Girija Vyas died on Thursday at the age of 79, after battling burn injuries for around a month. The senior Congress leader had sustained severe burns while performing 'aarti' at her residence in Udaipur on March 31, following which she was rushed to the hospital for treatment. According to reports, despite receiving treatment at a private hospital in Udaipur and later at Zydus Hospital in Ahmedabad, Vyas's condition continued to deteriorate, which ultimately led to her demise.