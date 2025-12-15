Updated 15 December 2025 at 10:44 IST
Serial Sexual Offender Arrested for Stalking and Molesting Women After Dark In Bengaluru
Kamakshipalya police have arrested a serial offender Vinod for targeting women after dark in Bengaluru. The arrest came after a woman lodged a complaint about an assault near Srinivasa Circle in Sunkadakatte on December 2. Investigation ongoing.
Bengaluru: Kamakshipalya police have arrested a serial sexual offender, identified as Vinod, who allegedly targeted women moving alone in the evenings across Bengaluru.
According to police, Vinod would stalk women after 6 pm, approaching those walking alone or riding two-wheelers. He reportedly exploited situations when riders slowed down near potholes, forcibly grabbing them and behaving obscenely. Investigators say the accused had been carrying out such attacks for over a month, emboldened by the lack of earlier complaints.
The arrest came after a woman lodged a complaint about an assault near Srinivasa Circle in Sunkadakatte on December 2. Her husband, who was following her in a car, attempted to catch the accused, but he managed to escape. A call to emergency number 112 prompted a swift response, and with the assistance of Hoysala police, Vinod was apprehended.
The accused is currently in custody, and further investigation is ongoing.
15 December 2025