New Delhi: The Calcutta High Court on Friday set aside the appointment of Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, dealing a major setback to the rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) faction and providing a boost to the camp led by Mamata Banerjee.

A single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Rao quashed the decision of West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose to recognise Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition. The court also set aside the appointment of MLA Akhruzzaman as the Chief Whip of the principal Opposition party in the Assembly.

The High Court directed the Assembly Speaker to reconsider the appointments and pass a fresh, reasoned order within 10 days.

The ruling came on a petition filed by senior TMC MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who challenged the Speaker's decision to appoint Ritabrata Banerjee instead of him to the post of Leader of the Opposition.

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The dispute emerged following a split within the Trinamool Congress after the Assembly elections earlier this year. While the Mamata Banerjee-led faction had nominated Sovandeb Chattopadhyay for the post, a group of rebel MLAs backed Ritabrata Banerjee, who was subsequently recognised as the Leader of the Opposition.

On May 9, the original TMC faction had communicated its decision to nominate Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition to the Assembly Speaker. However, the Speaker did not act on the nomination.

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On June 1, Ritabrata Banerjee and Entally MLA Sandip Saha were expelled from the Trinamool Congress over alleged anti-party activities. Two days later, on June 3, the rebel faction submitted a separate representation backing Ritabrata Banerjee for the Opposition leader's post.

The Speaker subsequently recognised Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition and Akhruzzaman as the Chief Whip, prompting Sovandeb Chattopadhyay to approach the Calcutta High Court.

The matter was earlier heard by a Division Bench of the High Court, which had allowed Ritabrata Banerjee and Akhruzzaman to continue in their respective positions on an interim basis while the legal challenge was pending.

The Division Bench had also referred the matter to the single-judge bench for a decision on the substantive challenge. Justice Krishna Rao heard the arguments and reserved the verdict on November 21.