Seven Army Personnel Injured As Military Vehicle Crashes Into Divider In Telangana's Rangareddy
Seven Army personnel were injured after an Army vehicle carrying 14 personnel crashed into a road divider and overturned at Allavada village in Telangana's Rangareddy district. The injured were shifted to Golconda Army Hospital and were reported to be out of danger.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Seven Army personnel were injured after an Army vehicle lost control and crashed into a road divider at Allavada village in Chevella mandal of Telangana's Rangareddy district on Friday, November 13.
The accident took place at around 9:30 am when the Army vehicle reportedly lost control and collided with the divider. The injured personnel were immediately shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.
The vehicle was carrying Army personnel from the Golconda Army Camp in Hyderabad to Shabad town for a driver-training exercise. According to reports, the truck was carrying 14 personnel at the time of the accident, and a trainee was driving the vehicle.
Preliminary information suggests that the vehicle first hit the road median before going out of control and crashing into a roadside tree. The vehicle reportedly overturned during the accident.
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Police said the injured personnel were taken to the Army Hospital in Golconda. A police update indicated that the seven injured personnel were out of danger.
Chevella police said no complaint had been received in connection with the incident so far. Further details about the circumstances of the accident are awaited.
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