Seven Coaches Of Kolkata-Sairang Express Derail At Assam's Digaru Railway Station, No Casualties Reported
Seven coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed at Digaru Railway Station in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district around 6:54 am on Wednesday. No casualties have been reported so far, while senior Northeast Frontier Railway officials have rushed to the spot.
- India News
- 1 min read
Guwahati (Assam): Seven coaches of a passenger train derailed at Digaru Railway Station in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district on Wednesday morning, prompting railway officials to rush to the site. No casualties have been reported so far.
According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, the incident occurred at around 6:54 am. However, the railway official's initial statement put the number of derailed coaches at six.
Senior railway officials have been dispatched to the spot to assess the situation and oversee the response.
Further details regarding the cause of the derailment and its impact on train operations are awaited.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.