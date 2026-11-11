Updated 11 November 2026 at 08:28 IST Seven Coaches Of Kolkata-Sairang Express Derail At Assam's Digaru Railway Station, No Casualties Reported Seven coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed at Digaru Railway Station in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district around 6:54 am on Wednesday. No casualties have been reported so far, while senior Northeast Frontier Railway officials have rushed to the spot.