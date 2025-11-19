Updated 19 November 2025 at 11:08 IST
Seven Maoists Killed in Fresh Andhra Pradesh Encounter, A Day After Top Commander Madvi Hidma Was Eliminated
Andhra Pradesh Intelligence ADG Mahesh Chandra Laddha said, “In continuation with Tuesday's operation, seven Maoists have died until now, according to information received from the field.” He added that three women Maoists were among those killed, and that the identification process is currently underway. The police said that the back-to-back encounters have triggered a wide crackdown across the region.
New Delhi: A day after top Maoist commander Madvi Hidma was killed in a major security operation, seven more Maoists were shot dead on Wednesday during an intense exchange of fire in the Maredumilli forest region of Andhra Pradesh, police confirmed.
Addressing media, Andhra Pradesh Intelligence ADG Mahesh Chandra Laddha said, “In continuation with Tuesday's operation, seven Maoists have died until now, according to information received from the field.” He added that three women Maoists were among those killed, and that the identification process is currently underway.
Officials said the latest encounter unfolded as security forces continued combing operations following Tuesday’s high-profile strike that eliminated Hidma along with five others. The extended operation spans parts of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, with forces remaining on high alert across the Andhra–Odisha–Chhattisgarh tri-junction.
Preliminary identification indicates that one of the slain Maoists is Meturi Jokha Rao alias Shankar, a native of Srikakulam and an Area Committee Member (ACM) linked to the Andhra–Odisha Border (AOB) region. Intelligence inputs describe Shankar as a key operative involved in arms fabrication, communications, and technical logistics for the Maoist network.
The police said that the back-to-back encounters have triggered a wide crackdown across the region. Following Hidma’s killing, around 50 suspected Maoists were detained from districts including NTR, Krishna, Kakinada, Konaseema, and Eluru — marking one of the most extensive arrest operations against the insurgent group in recent years.
Security personnel have also seized a significant cache of material from the encounter zone, including 45 weapons, 272 live rounds, two magazines, 750 grams of detonator wire, and other supplies believed to be used for manufacturing explosive devices.
Police sources said the intensified operations were based on actionable intelligence that Maoist teams had recently crossed over from Chhattisgarh. Search operations are ongoing as forces continue to sweep the dense forest terrain and monitor potential escape routes used by Maoist cadres.
Published On: 19 November 2025 at 11:07 IST