Seven-Year-Old Girl Killed in Andhra, Body Found Inside Plastic Drum at Neighbour's Place

Annamayya: A seven-year-old girl was killed in Andhra Pradesh and her body was found in a plastic drum at a neighbour's house in Madanapalle city of Annamayya district. According to reports, the girl was allegedly raped, killed and found stuffed inside the drum. The girl had gone missing on Monday, and her body was found a day after.

The accused, identified as one Kulvardhan, was immediately detained by the police and is currently being questioned. The victim's body was taken to the hospital for postmortem.

According to her family members, the deceased had gone out to play near her home, as she often used to do. Her parents grew anxious when she failed to return on time. Initially, her parents searched for her in the neighbourhood, but to no avail. Finally, her family went to the police station and filed a missing person report.

The police launched a search operation immediately and several teams were deployed to comb the surrounding areas. Police personnel even questioned local residents and carried out ground-level enquiries, while the investigators reconstructed the events that led to the child’s disappearance.

Advertisement

During their investigation, the police stumbled upon a neighbour whose behaviour raised suspicion. The officers followed their intuition and conducted a detailed inspection of his house, during which they found the victim's body stuffed inside a plastic drum at his house.

According to preliminary investigations the accused may have lured the child offering her chocolates or some other inducement. CCTV footage accessed by the police revealed the brutal manner in which the child was killed and stuffed in the drum by the accused Kulvardhan, who lived near her residence.

Advertisement