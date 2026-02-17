Water Poison in Haryana's Palwal? 22 Dead in 2 Weeks as Chhainsa’s ‘Black Tank’ Sparks Cover-Up Charges

Palwal (Haryana): A fresh wave of deaths in Chhainsa village has intensified fears of large-scale water contamination, with grieving families alleging that toxic water supply, not a “mysterious disease”, is behind the tragedy that has now claimed multiple young lives within days.

Republic’s ground investigation from Chhainsa in Palwal district of Haryana reveals chilling visuals of black, murky water stored in the village supply tank, the very source from which drinking water is piped into homes. Even as authorities maintain that hepatitis cases are under scrutiny, residents insist contaminated water is the real killer.

Three Deaths In Four Days, All Linked To Jaundice & Liver Failure

In the latest cluster, three villagers died within a span of just four days, all reportedly after suffering from jaundice followed by liver failure. Grieving family members, in emotional on-camera testimonies, described how the victims’ health deteriorated rapidly, some within 24 hours of symptoms appearing.

Among the recent victims are 14-year-old Sarik Khan, who reportedly succumbed within a day of falling ill, 24-year-old Dilshad, who developed severe liver infection, and 18-year-old Huma, whose family says she showed typical jaundice symptoms before her condition worsened.

Advertisement

Locals claim the unofficial death toll in the village has climbed to 22 in just two weeks, though authorities have officially acknowledged fewer fatalities so far.

‘Black Water’ In Village Tank, But Operator Denies Lapse

Republic accessed the main water tank that supplies Chhainsa. Visuals show dark, visibly contaminated water stored inside. Residents say the tap water is unfit for consumption and many are forced to purchase private tankers for safe drinking water.

Advertisement

The tank operator, however, claimed that the facility is cleaned once every three months. In a controversial statement, he suggested that villagers were suffering from Hepatitis B and C, attributing it to “unprotected physical relations” rather than contaminated water, a claim that has triggered outrage among locals.

Health officials earlier stated that water samples from multiple households showed bacterial contamination and flagged inadequate chlorination in the supply system. However, screening conducted on hundreds of villagers reportedly did not confirm Hepatitis B or C infections in many of the tested samples.

Primary Health Centre ‘Empty’, Villagers Allege Neglect

Republic’s ground report also found the Primary Health Centre, responsible for nearly 10 villages, virtually non-functional. At the time of reporting, only two nursing staff were present. Locals alleged there were no doctors, insufficient medicines and no emergency response system despite the rising death count.

Authorities have since set up a temporary health camp in the village, with teams collecting blood samples and distributing advisories urging residents to boil or chlorinate water before consumption.

A Pattern Emerging?

This is not the first alarm from Chhainsa. Earlier reports confirmed multiple deaths, including that of minors, linked to suspected hepatitis and liver complications. Officials had collected water samples from over 30 households, with several sources testing positive for bacterial contamination.

The timing of the deaths, the clustering of symptoms, jaundice, rapid liver failure and the visuals of visibly contaminated storage tanks have deepened suspicions of water poisoning.

Questions Mount For Authorities

As laboratory tests have not conclusively proven Hepatitis B or C in many screened residents, the sudden spike in liver-related deaths leaves behind a trail of unanswered questions: Why was chlorination inadequate? Why were villagers compelled to buy tanker water if supply was safe? If contamination was detected in public water sources, why were corrective measures not immediately enforced?

For families in Chhainsa, these are not policy questions — they are matters of life and death.