Six Dead, Over 40 Injured In Blast At Firecracker Unit In Thrissur

Thiruvananthapuram: At least six people were dead and over 40 are feared injured in a blast at a facility in Mundathikode in Kerala's Thrissur district, where firecrackers and the raw materials for making firecrackers were stored.

The first blast was reported at around 3:45 pm, followed by multiple such explosions, later on.

Firecracker Blast At Palghar

In another similar incident, at least two people were killed and four others injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Konsai village of Wada taluka in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Tuesday at around 12 pm. The unit was reportedly operating out of a tin shed inside an old farmhouse.

Nearly 35 workers, most of them women, were engaged in making “twine bombs” (thread-bound crackers) at the time of the incident. The blast occurred during a chemical mixing process, triggering a massive fire. While one worker died at the spot, a woman with 90% burn injuries subsequently died in the hospital.

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The injured workers include Monica Mahendra Jadhav (30), Jagruti Jagdish Gavate (27), Pratibha Pratap Pawar (30), and Monica Mohan Vardi (25). Firefighters and police officers arrived quickly after the explosion. The fire was soon brought under control, preventing additional damage.

Firecracker Factory Blast in Virudhunagar

Earlier on Sunday, at least 19 people were charred to death, and six injured in another blast at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. Reports indicate that Chief Minister MK Stalin had sent some of his Ministers at the spot to look over the firefighting efforts. The Fire and Rescue Department reportedly said that a massive explosion occurred at the firecracker factory.

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