Several Feared Trapped After Building Collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan Amid Heavy Rain

New Delhi: A residential structure collapsed in South-West Delhi’s Satya Niketan neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon following relentless monsoon rain, leaving several individuals feared trapped beneath a mountain of rubble.

Emergency response teams, including the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), local police, and personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), scrambled to the site shortly after receiving a distress call around 1:30 PM.

Search and rescue operations are operating at full intensity, using heavy earth-moving equipment and specialised tools to clear concrete slabs and search for survivors.

Rescue Operations Underway

Rescuers utilising hydraulic cutters, life-detection sensors, and sniffer dogs are clearing dense debris and twisted rebar to locate missing residents.

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Satya Niketan, a high-density area heavily populated by students due to its proximity to Delhi University’s South Campus, saw immediate assistance from residents who rushed out to remove loose rubble before emergency vehicles arrived.

Officials confirmed that multiple fire tenders and disaster relief vehicles were deployed to stabilise the perimeter, preventing secondary collapses and clearing access lanes for incoming ambulances.

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Regarding the incident, Balraj Singh, Nodal Officer for CATS (Centralised Accident and Trauma Services), said, "Five people have so far been shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. We cannot comment on their condition yet; the hospital will be able to provide an update. It is being said that there can be 25-30 casualties. 17 ambulances have been deployed at the spot."

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta arrived at Satya Niketan, where the building collapsed to take stock of the situation.

Delhi Police said, “From the local enquiry, it came to knowledge that this was a 40–50-year-old building, comprising a basement and five upper floors, and it was used as a PG accommodation. Repair work was underway in the basement when the incident occurred. So far, six people have been rescued and shifted to hospitals. Search and rescue operations are continuing.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said that injured are being provided with all necessary medical assistance.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Deeply distressed by the collapse of a building at Satya Niketan in Delhi. Spoke with the Chief Minister, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, and the Director General, NDRF, and assessed the situation on the ground. The local administration and the NDRF are conducting intensive rescue operations in close coordination. The injured are being provided with all necessary medical assistance. Praying for the speedy recovery of all those injured."

The collapse underscores severe safety risks posed by prolonged, heavy rainfall across the National Capital Region.

Continuous downpours and severe waterlogging frequently lead to water seepage, eroding foundations and weakening structural integrity, particularly in older or unauthorised buildings constructed without adequate drainage or reinforced frameworks.

Civic authorities face renewed questions regarding structural safety audits in high-density residential hubs, where age and persistent rain exposure significantly increase the risk of structural failure during monsoon months.

While disaster management authorities have not yet confirmed the exact casualty count, emergency facilities at nearby hospitals have been placed on high alert to treat victims upon rescue.