sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ BCCI's New Diktat | Hindenburg Shutdown | Saif Ali Khan Stabbed | 8th Pay Commission | Gautam Gambhir | Gaza Truce Deal | ISRO's Historic Milestone | Maha Kumbh |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Coal Hopper Collapse At Odisha Cement Factory: Several Workers Feared Trapped

Published 22:56 IST, January 16th 2025

Coal Hopper Collapse At Odisha Cement Factory: Several Workers Feared Trapped

Several workers are feared to be trapped under debris after a coal hopper collapsed at Dalmia Cement Factory in Rajgangpur

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Republic world breaking news
Several Workers Trapped After Coal Hopper Collapses At Odisha Cement Factory | Image: Republic world breaking news

Sundargarh: Several workers are feared to be trapped under debris after a coal hopper collapsed at Dalmia Cement Factory in Rajgangpur at Odisha 's Sundargarh district on Thursday. 

More details awaited  

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:13 IST, January 16th 2025

Odisha