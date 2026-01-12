Severe Cold Wave, Dense Fog Grip North India as South Prepares for Rain

New Delhi: North India continued to reel under a severe cold wave and dense fog on Monday, with temperatures dipping to season-low levels and disrupting daily life and travel across several states. Meanwhile, parts of southern India are preparing for rain as contrasting weather patterns persist across the country.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to severe cold wave conditions across large swathes of northern and eastern India, with dense to very dense fog expected during morning hours over the coming days. Dense fog is likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and parts of the Northeast through mid-January.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Delhi, warning residents of cold wave conditions accompanied by shallow to moderate fog during morning hours. Minimum temperatures in the national capital are forecast to dip to 2-4 degrees Celsius, keeping the chill firmly entrenched.

Across north India, sub-zero and near-freezing readings have been reported, with several places shivering under biting cold winds and fog blanketing roads and transport routes. Dense fog has severely reduced visibility, leading to travel disruptions and raising safety concerns for commuters.

Advertisement

Despite the chilling conditions in the north, southern India is experiencing a different weather pattern. The northeast monsoon has brought light to moderate rainfall to several areas across Tamil Nadu and the Karaikal region, with continued rain forecast over the next several days. Heavy rain alerts have been issued for multiple districts, including Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai, as well as the Karaikal area.

According to the IMD’s outlook, minimum temperatures are expected to remain largely unchanged over northwest and central India in the coming days, with a gradual rise in temperatures anticipated later in the week. However, the cold wave and fog are likely to persist across the affected regions for some time, continuing to impact everyday life.

Advertisement