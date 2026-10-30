SGPC To Install Slain Anti-Drug Activist Jhota's Portrait At Amritsar's Central Sikh Museum

New Delhi: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has decided to install a portrait of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota at the Central Sikh Museum inside the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, honouring his efforts to fight drug abuse in Punjab.

The decision was taken during an SGPC executive committee meeting chaired by its president, Harjinder Singh Dhami, on Friday, October 30. The committee also passed a resolution condemning Jhota's killing and expressing concern over the drug menace in Punjab.

Dhami said Jhota's efforts to save the younger generation from drugs and his sacrifice would be remembered through the installation of his portrait at the museum.

Jhota was shot dead on October 13 in Mansa, allegedly following a confrontation with a medical store owner over the sale of addictive substances. The incident reportedly took place at a medical shop and was captured during a Facebook Live session. Four other people were injured in the firing.

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His killing triggered protests, with supporters demanding justice and stronger action against drug trafficking in the state. The SGPC also condemned the registration of an FIR against around 40 youths who participated in an anti-drug protest in Mansa, alleging that police personnel misbehaved with protesters and removed the turbans of some Sikh youths.

The committee demanded the withdrawal of the FIR, the release of arrested protesters and strict action against those involved in the drug trade. It also announced financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh to the family of Manpreet Singh, who died of electrocution while removing a poster during a protest over Jhota's killing.