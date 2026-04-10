'Shaanti Se Baithe Raho, Khush Raho': SC Refuses Divorce To Man Living Away From Wife For 16 Years

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has declined to grant divorce to a 54-year-old man who has been living separately from his wife for 16 years, telling him to sit peacefully (shaanti se baithe raho) and continue paying ₹15,000 per month to his wife as maintenance.

The man was seeking to dissolve the marriage, citing over a decade and a half of separation and “temperamental issues” between him and his wife.

"Separation for 16 years, I am paying ₹15,000 maintenance. Kindly grant me divorce," the husband's counsel submitted before the bench.

However, the wife's counsel informed the court that she had expressed willingness to resume the marriage. "I have told him I am ready to live with him," the wife's counsel said. The court then asked the man to stay with his wife, however, the man showed no hope of reconciliation.

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‘I Don’t Have Money'

On the issue of providing maintenance to his wife, the man said, “I don't have money. My salary is Rs 65,000. There is no pension. I am 54 years old.”

However, the apex court stated that Rs 15,000 is “nothing these days” and told the man to continue paying maintenance to his wife. It added, “Shaanti se baithe raho, dete raho Rs 15,000. Khush raho.”