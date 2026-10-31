Shahdara Police Station Row: Transferred ACP Manasvi Vasishta Writes to CP Anurag Kumar, Seeks Open House on November 2

New Delhi: In a fresh development in the Shahdara police station controversy, ACP Manasvi Vasishta has written to Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar seeking a Sampark Sabha-cum-open house discussion on November 2 to discuss the October 23–24 incident and its aftermath.

The letter comes after a major face-off between Delhi Police personnel and the legal fraternity, which brought proceedings in Delhi's district courts to a standstill as lawyers went on strike.

The controversy erupted following a parking dispute in Shahdara on October 23, when advocate Lalit Bansal allegedly sustained serious head injuries in a physical altercation. The next day, a group of lawyers reached Shahdara police station, alleging that police had failed to take appropriate action against those involved in the assault.

The situation escalated after lawyers accused ACP Manasvi Vasishta of misbehaviour and threatening them by showing his revolver. Police, however, alleged that a group of 15–20 lawyers created a ruckus inside the SHO's office, misbehaved with officers and obstructed government work. Police also registered an FIR against the lawyers, while CCTV footage from the police station became a key point of contention.

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Demanding action against the concerned police officers, lawyers launched a strike and continued abstaining from work for the second consecutive day. They had also announced a protest march towards Delhi Police Headquarters.

Amid the escalating confrontation, ACP Manasvi Vasishta and Shahdara SHO Inspector Arun Kumar were transferred. The transfers were seen as a significant development that could pave the way for the lawyers to call off their strike.

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Now, in his letter dated October 31, the transferred ACP has approached the Police Commissioner seeking an open house to discuss:

The October 23–24 incident in detail.

Adverse orders against him and the SHO, which he claims were issued despite evidence being in their favour.

Similar incidents involving police personnel, particularly in courts.

A future action plan to address such issues.