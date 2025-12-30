'Shakuni's Disciple Dussasana Has Come': Mamata Banerjee On Amit Shah's Bengal Visit

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called Union Home Minister Amit Shah "Dussasana" after the latter came to Kolkata for campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and criticised the TMC government over corruption, misgovernance and infiltration in the state.

Drawing parallels between Shah and Mahabharata character Dussasana, the Chief Minister said, “Dushasana, a disciple of Shakuni, has come to Bengal to gather information.” “As soon as elections come, Dussasana and Duryodhana start appearing," she added.

During a press conference in Kolkata, Amit Shah accused the TMC government of wanting to change the demography of the state and increase its vote bank by encouraging infiltration into the state. “Can the Bengal government explain why infiltration has stopped in Assam and Tripura?" Shah questioned, addding, "It is happening only in Bengal because this is taking place under your watch."

Responding to this, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “They say that infiltrators only enter from Bengal. If that's the case, did you carry out the attack in Pahalgam? Who was behind the incident that happened in Delhi?” "They (BJP) are harassing people in the name of SIR," she added.

Advertisement

"In the last 15 years of the TMC government in Bengal, the state has seen fear, corruption, misgovernance and worry among its citizens due to infiltration. All beneficial schemes started by Modi have become victims of the toll syndicate here. Fear and corruption have become West Bengal's identity for the last 14 years," Shah said while speaking the press conference.

The Union Home Minister assured that to save the country's culture, a government should come to power in the state that seals the borders of Bengal and only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in a position to guarantee that.

Advertisement