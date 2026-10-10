‘Shame On You’: CJP Leaders Trolled By Passengers As ‘Kachra Saaf’ Chants Erupt Amid Detention

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders faced a sharp reaction from fellow passengers aboard an Air India flight to Delhi, with videos showing a woman passenger telling a party leader, “Shame on you” and “What you are doing is wrong”, moments before the leaders were detained by Delhi Police. The footage has gone viral on social media, adding to the controversy surrounding the party’s planned protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

The confrontation unfolded aboard Air India flight AI 2428, shortly before CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained after landing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Videos from inside the aircraft captured passengers reacting angrily as police personnel entered the plane and approached the party leaders.

In one of the videos, a woman passenger is heard telling Das, “Shame on you!” before adding, “What you are doing is wrong.” Das appears to respond irritably as the exchange unfolds, while police personnel escort the CJP leaders away. A longer version of the footage shows the woman laughing as officers approach the leaders, with a woman police officer also seen speaking to her.

The video has drawn attention online, with passengers’ reactions becoming a major talking point amid the political row over the CJP protest. However, the footage does not clearly establish what prompted the initial exchange between the passenger and Das.

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‘Kachra Saaf’ Chants As Passengers React To CJP Leaders’ Detention

Another video from the aircraft showed passengers booing the CJP leaders as they were detained. According to reports, slogans including “Swachh Bharat, kachra saaf” were heard inside the cabin as police personnel moved in to take the leaders into custody.

The reaction came as the CJP leaders raised slogans, including “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Inquilab Zindabad”, during the confrontation with the police. The videos have since fuelled online discussion, with the leaders facing criticism from passengers while being taken away from the aircraft.

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The incident has also drawn attention to the disruption surrounding the party’s proposed demonstration in the national capital.

CJP Leaders Detained Inside Flight Ahead Of Protest

The detention of Dipke, Das and Ranka came as the CJP prepared to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against the Election Commission of India’s functioning and what the party alleges are irregularities linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a video shared from inside the aircraft, Dipke said Delhi Police personnel had entered the plane and were attempting to arrest the party members. He challenged the officers, saying they could arrest him, and raised slogans as they approached.

The CJP founder and his co-convenors were detained shortly after arriving in Delhi. Their detention took place amid heightened security arrangements and police action ahead of the planned protest.

The party had intended to demonstrate against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and raise concerns over the electoral roll revision exercise. The proposed gathering was part of the wider political controversy surrounding the CJP’s campaign.