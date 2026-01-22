Shankaracharya-Magh Mela Row: CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Against ‘Kalanemi’ Forces Trying to Weaken Sanatan Dharma

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday issued a strong warning against what he described as “Kalanemi-like” elements attempting to weaken Sanatan Dharma, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Shankaracharya title at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

CM Yogi’s remarks come as tensions continue over the presence of a seer claiming the title of Shankaracharya at the Magh Mela, a move that has drawn objections from several religious groups and akharas. The dispute has also triggered administrative intervention and political reactions in recent days.

Referring to Hindu mythology, the Chief Minister compared such elements to Kalanemi, a demon who disguised himself as a saint to deceive people. “There are people who wear the attire of religion but whose actions are aimed at weakening Sanatan Dharma. Society must remain alert to such Kalanemis,” he said, without naming any individual or organisation.

CM Yogi emphasised that Sanatan Dharma is not defined by outward appearance but by conduct, discipline and adherence to age-old traditions. He said saints, sages and ascetics have always placed Dharma and the nation above personal interests and warned against attempts to misuse religious identity for personal or political gains.

Advertisement

The controversy began after a seer set up a camp at the Magh Mela claiming the title of Shankaracharya, prompting objections from multiple akharas and religious leaders. They argued that the title of Shankaracharya holds deep historical and spiritual significance and can only be assumed through established religious traditions and recognition by the wider Hindu monastic order.

Following the objections, the Prayagraj district administration issued notices asking the seer to refrain from using the Shankaracharya title during the Magh Mela, citing concerns over religious harmony and the possibility of confusion among devotees. Officials said the step was taken to maintain law and order during the massive religious congregation, which attracts lakhs of pilgrims.

Advertisement

However, the issue soon escalated into a political row, with opposition leaders accusing the BJP government of interfering in religious affairs. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav earlier alleged that the state government was “breaking the traditions of Sanatan Dharma” and selectively targeting religious figures.

Responding indirectly to the criticism, CM Yogi asserted that no one is above religious customs or administrative rules. He said preserving the sanctity of Sanatan Dharma requires responsibility, clarity and respect for established traditions, especially during major religious events such as the Magh Mela.

The Chief Minister also reiterated that the state government remains committed to ensuring peaceful conduct of the Magh Mela while safeguarding religious traditions and maintaining public order. Authorities remain on alert as the festival continues, with officials closely monitoring the situation to prevent further escalation.