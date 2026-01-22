Why Is 'Shankaracharya' Swami Avimukteshwaranand At Odds With Magh Mela Authorities? Full Controversy Explained

Prayagraj: A fresh controversy has erupted at the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj after the Mela Administration issued a second show-cause notice to Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, seeking an explanation over alleged violations of administrative norms during the fair.

The development comes amid a political row, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accusing the BJP government of undermining Sanatana Dharma traditions over the treatment meted out to the Shankaracharya.

'Shankaracharya or Not?’: Title Dispute and Legal Threat

The controversy has also taken a legal turn after the Mela Administration reportedly sought an explanation from Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati over his use of the title ‘Shankaracharya’, citing an ongoing succession dispute related to Jyotirmath that is pending before the Supreme Court. The administration referred to rival claims over the spiritual seat and questioned whether the title could be officially used while the matter remains sub judice.

In response, Swami Avimukteshwaranand strongly objected to the notice, calling it insulting and beyond the authority of administrative officials. He warned of legal action if the notice was not withdrawn, arguing that issues concerning religious titles and succession are under judicial consideration and that interference by the Mela administration could amount to contempt of court.

What Does the Latest Notice Say?

According to the notice issued by the Prayagraj Mela Administration, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has been asked to explain:

Why the land allotted to his camp should not be cancelled

Why facilities provided by the Mela Administration should not be withdrawn

Why he should not be barred from the Magh Mela area

Why restrictions should not be imposed on his future entry into the Mela

The notice cites an incident dated January 18, 2026, alleging that the Shankaracharya’s palanquin was taken through a restricted route near a pontoon bridge without prior administrative approval, potentially endangering crowd management and security arrangements during the peak bathing period.

The administration has termed the act a violation of established safety protocols and has warned of strict action if the explanation is found unsatisfactory.

Shankaracharya Camp’s Response

In its written reply, the Shri Shankaracharya Shivir has strongly rejected the allegations, calling them “misleading, defamatory and factually incorrect”.

The response claims:

The Shankaracharya was proceeding peacefully for religious duties on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya

No barricades were broken, nor were safety norms violated

The palanquin movement was part of long-standing religious practice and not an administrative defiance

The camp alleged that junior police personnel behaved inappropriately and humiliated religious followers

The response also argues that religious dignity and traditional rights of a Shankaracharya cannot be equated with ordinary administrative procedures, warning that the matter could be taken to court if coercive action is pursued.

Political Reaction: Akhilesh Yadav Enters the Row

The issue has taken a political turn after Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of targeting religious heads and “breaking the traditions of Sanatana Dharma”.

Addressing the media Akhilesh said, “Look, Shankaracharya ji and all our saints and sages are our pride. When such a large event takes place, it is natural for people to come to meet them and seek their blessings. Their followers gain a great deal of guidance and knowledge from them, this is the tradition of Sanatan Dharma. And if anyone is breaking this tradition, it is the Bharatiya Janata Party”.

Referring to the controversy, Akhilesh said the Shankaracharya’s treatment reflected “administrative arrogance” and questioned why saints were being subjected to notices instead of respectful dialogue. His remarks followed in which he accused the BJP of selectively enforcing rules against religious leaders while claiming to protect Hindu traditions.

Administration Stands Firm

Officials of the Mela Administration, however, maintain that rules apply uniformly to all, regardless of religious stature. They argue that crowd safety and public order are paramount during the Magh Mela, which sees lakhs of devotees daily.

An official familiar with the matter said the second notice was issued after the first explanation was found “unsatisfactory” and that further action would depend on the Shankaracharya’s final response.

What Lies Ahead?