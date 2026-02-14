Sharad Pawar In Good Health, To Resume 'Daily Routine Work' Soon: Supriya Sule

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule said that her father, Sharad Pawar, has been advised to resume his daily routine work only after resting at home for a couple of days.

The NCP SP chief was discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, following treatment for chest congestion and breathing difficulties.

Supriya Sule shared the update on X, stating, “Respected Pawar Saheb is in good health and has been discharged by the doctors. He has been advised to take rest for three to four days. Accordingly, he will rest at home and thereafter resume his daily routine work. Saheb was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune for treatment.”

She added, “During this period, dignitaries from various fields across the country and the state, as well as citizens who love him, sent their best wishes. He sincerely thanks everyone for inquiring about his health. Along with this, he also expresses heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and supporting staff at Ruby Hall Clinic who treated and took care of respected Pawar Saheb.”

This came after Sule had informed, “Baba has developed chest congestion and will need a 5-day course of antibiotics. Fortunately, all other vital parameters are normal. Thank you all for your kind words and continued support. A heartfelt thank you to all the doctors from the bottom of my heart.”

The hospital confirmed, “The medical team has advised him to take adequate rest for a few days, following which he may gradually resume his routine work and public engagements.”

Earlier, Doctor Simon Grant said, “Pawar is in good health and has recovered well. He will be discharged today. The medical team has advised him to take adequate rest for a few days, following which he may gradually resume his routine work and public engagements.”

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar also provided updates, saying, “Sharad Pawar's health is very good right now. His tests have been done there. He has not been kept in the ICU. He has been kept in a private room there. He doesn't need any support there right now. Once the reports come, it will be decided whether he will be kept in Pune or Mumbai.” He added, “Pawar came here in a private vehicle, and everything is normal.”