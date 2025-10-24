Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project: Repurposing Old Infrastructure To Boost Sustainable Power

Shivamogga: Karnataka's Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project (PSP), planned in Shivamogga district, is an innovative approach to renewable energy storage. The project, unlike traditional dams, leverages the existing Sharavathi-Linganamakki reservoir system, modernising old hydro infrastructure to serve as a sustainable energy storage system. The state government officials have shared the details amidst criticism of the project.

The project's footprint is modest, involving underground tunnels, a subterranean powerhouse, and negligible new submergence. Moreover, only eight families will be relocated, with comprehensive rehabilitation.

As per the officials, the project area is already part of a managed hydroelectric landscape, making it a resource-smart initiative.

The Sharavathi PSP is expected to boost Karnataka's renewable energy capabilities, reducing reliance on coal and promoting sustainable power generation. By repurposing old infrastructure, the project is set to serve as an example of how sustainability and infrastructure can co-exist.

Energy Minister KJ George explained the project's importance, describing the need to communicate its purpose clearly and dispel misconceptions.

