sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-US Ink Drone Deal | Elections 2024 | RG Kar Horror | Chhattisgarh Shocker | India vs Canada | Baba Siddique Murder |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'Sharif Baap Hai...':Baba Siddique's Shooter Boasted Gangster Lifestyle On Instagram

Published 19:23 IST, October 14th 2024

'Sharif Baap Hai...':Baba Siddique's Shooter Boasted Gangster Lifestyle On Instagram

On July 24, he shared another post on Insta, claiming, "Yaar tera gangster hai jaani" (your friend is a gangster), with an accompanying photo of him on a bike.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
"Sharif Baap Hai...": Baba Siddique's Shooter Showcased Gangster Lifestyle on Instagram
"Sharif Baap Hai...": Baba Siddique's Shooter Showcased Gangster Lifestyle on Instagram | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:23 IST, October 14th 2024