'She Betrayed Me': Last WhatsApp Message of Man Found Dead With Partner on Valentine's Day In Noida Car Surfaces

New Delhi: A day after grisly double murder shocked Noida Sector 39 on Saturday after a young couple- Sumit and Rekha- were found shot dead inside a parked Tata Altroz, a WhatsApp message allegedly sent by Sumit before his death is now circulating widely on social media.

The recovery of a note written in Hindi reportedly detailed the man's long-term relationship with the victim and his sense of betrayal regarding her upcoming marriage to another individual. The message cited severe emotional distress as the primary reason for taking such an extreme step.

The message read, "I am going to end my life and the woman is responsible for my death. In the 15 years of our relation, she promised me marriage but now she is going to marry someone else. Due to this, I am going to end my life as she cheated on me.”

The cops meanwhile are verifying the authenticity of the message.

What was the case?

The shocking case came to light on February 14 when the cops discovered the bodies of Sumit and Rekha, inside a parked car in Noida.

A 32-year-old man reportedly shot his 26-year-old partner and then himself and investigators found the firearm still in the deceased man's right hand.

15-year relationship between the two

Police investigations reveal a long-standing 15-year relationship between the two. It is suspected that the man took this drastic step following the woman’s decision to marry another individual, a move reportedly prompted by pressure from her family.

The shooting took place less than two kilometres from the woman’s Sector 101 home. Due to a lack of CCTV coverage at the immediate scene, officials are currently analyzing footage from surrounding access routes to establish a timeline of when the pair arrived.