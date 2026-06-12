‘She Considers Herself The Master And Us Her Servants’: This Rebel TMC MP Blows The Lid Off Mamata Banerjee’s Dictatorial Rule

The facade of structural unity inside the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has shattered completely. Weeks after suffering a historic, regime-ending defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections at the hands of a surging BJP, the party's internal hemorrhage has spilled onto the national stage. In the most damning indictment of Mamata Banerjee’s inner workings to date, a prominent rebel lawmaker has publicly broken ranks, exposing a high-handed, dictatorial culture where elected representatives are allegedly treated like second-class citizens by the top command.

"No one in the party even listens to us," the lawmaker revealed in an explosive testimonial, aimed squarely at party supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. "Didi and Abhishek don’t even leave their houses. He just boasts. When we go to our constituencies, we face intense public opposition. Is there any freedom to work? We have to do whatever the boss says, as if we were servants."

The lawmaker further alleged that dissent is systematically crushed through political isolation. "If someone speaks too much, they are sidelined; they are removed from their posts. There is no freedom of speech. As an MP, I have no freedom; I don’t get a chance. Whoever says Camac Street [Abhishek Banerjee's operational headquarters], he will have to do it. I am a servant of Camac Street."

A House of Cards Collapsing in Parallel Mutinies

This visceral public outburst confirms that the TMC is experiencing an existential meltdown, fracturing rapidly on both the state and national levels since losing power in Kolkata.

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The party’s legislative apparatus is effectively splitting in two:

The Parliamentary Exodus: A faction of 19 rebel Lok Sabha MPs, led by senior veteran Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, has formally bypassed the party high command, submitting a signed letter directly to the Lok Sabha Speaker's office to seek recognition as a separate voting bloc. Representing a critical two-thirds majority of the party’s parliamentary strength, this breakaway faction circumvents the anti-defection law and is actively looking to back the ruling NDA.

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The Assembly Rout: In West Bengal's state assembly, a parallel mutiny is already a done deal. More than two-thirds of the party's MLAs, 58 out of 80 legislators, have completely broken away under Ritabrata Banerjee, securing official recognition as the primary opposition bloc in the state house.

The Camac Street Backlash: Veteran vs. Youth Guard

At the heart of this collapse is a long-festering generational civil war that has finally erupted. For years, TMC veterans have privately seethed over the rapid centralisation of authority around Abhishek Banerjee’s Camac Street office. Lawmakers now openly complain that Mamata Banerjee’s central leadership operates from an echo chamber, detached from the volatile grassroots reality where local representatives are left to face public fury over systemic corruption and bad governance.

The loyalist camp has hit back with venom, attempting to brand the rebels as opportunists acting under pressure from the BJP's "Operation Lotus". Senior loyalist Kirti Azad launched a blistering counter-offensive, raking up old corruption allegations against the rebel leadership and claiming that intimidation tactics are forcing first-time lawmakers into the breakaway camp.