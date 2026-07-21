'She Has Become a Parasite': BJP Hits Out At Mamata Banerjee Over CJP Support Remarks

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president and MP Samik Bhattacharya sharply criticised Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, accusing her of aligning with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) amid a worsening political position.

Reacting to Banerjee's remarks expressing support for the CJP, Bhattacharya said the TMC supremo, who once projected herself as a "lioness" capable of challenging the central government, had been reduced to seeking alliances with a "cockroach."

"We never heard of a lioness going to a cockroach," Bhattacharya remarked. "Her condition has become so bad that she has to go to a cockroach... She has become a parasite. This is shameful for the entire Bengal," he said.

The BJP leader recalled that Banerjee had spoken just months ago about dislodging the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, contrasting it with her current stance.

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Bhattacharya's comments come against the backdrop of intensifying opposition protests targeting the Centre over student-related issues, including alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.

Congress Protests at PM's Residence

Separately, Congress leaders staged a demonstration outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi, demanding the resignation of PM Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Prominent figures including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, and Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan participated in the protest.

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Congress leaders alleged that the government had prevented them from raising student concerns in Parliament, leaving street protests as their only option. Senior leader Rajeev Shukla stated, "They are not conducting a debate in Parliament. So what else could we have done? We had to take to the streets."

Sandeep Dikshit accused the government of politicising the NEET-UG paper leak issue and emphasised the party's solidarity with affected youth. Delhi Police detained several Congress workers during the demonstration.

Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Jitender Singh, was seen engaging briefly with Rahul Gandhi at the site.

Broader Political Reactions

Bhattacharya acknowledged that protests are a feature of democracy but challenged the Congress to defeat BJP governments in the states rather than merely demonstrating. "Narendra Modi is a far cry. Let Congress go to any state and defeat one of our Chief Ministers," he said.

In a related development, Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited RML Hospital to meet students injured during a CJP march the previous day. Several police personnel were also reported injured in the clashes. Nadda had earlier met a delegation from the CJP on Monday as they submitted their demands to the government.