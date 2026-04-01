Shehbaz Sharif's Political Advisor Rana Sanaullah Meets with LeT Senior Figure Hafiz Talha Saeed

Rana Sanaullah, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, reportedly held a meeting with Hafiz Talha Saeed, a senior figure associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) organization.

Rana Sanaullah, a veteran politician of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), currently serves as a key advisor to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting, which took place in the capital, has drawn attention due to Hafiz Talha Saeed’s status as the son of LeT founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed. Hafiz Talha Saeed has been a subject of international scrutiny, with several countries and international bodies previously proposing his designation as a blacklisted individual for his alleged roles within the proscribed militant group.

Experts characterizes the interaction as part of broader political engagements. However, the meeting occurs amidst ongoing international pressure on Pakistan to demonstrate a firm stance against individuals and entities designated as terrorists by the United Nations.

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Rana Sanaullah, a veteran politician of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), currently serves as a key advisor to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. While the specific agenda of the discussion has not been formally disclosed, the encounter highlights the complex intersections of domestic political maneuvers and international security commitments.