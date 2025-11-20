BJP Lambasts Congress for Inviting Jagdish Tytler to Event, Questions Their Idea of Peace

A picture of Former Minister of Overseas Indian Affairs, Jagdish Tytler sitting in the front row of the Indira Gandhi Memorial Prize Ceremony have stirred massive controversy as BJP has strongly criticized Congress for inviting the contentious figure. BJP national spokesperson Shezad Poonawalla recently took to social media to call out Congress for the incident.

He wrote, “Congress idea of “peace”. They gave special first row invite to Jagdish Tytler at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Prize Ceremony at Jawahar Bhawan given by Sonia Gandhi.

Jagdish Tytler has been constantly patronised by Gandhis because they hate Sikhs

Court has framed charges against Tytler for butchering Sikhs . Delhi HC said murder trial to continue against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. But here first family patronises him

After all he only carried out the wishes of Congress leaders who justified the genocide saying “When a big tree falls.”

Why is Jagdish Tytler’s presence at the event controversial

