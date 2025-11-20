Updated 20 November 2025 at 14:48 IST
BJP Lambasts Congress for Inviting Jagdish Tytler to Event, Questions Their Idea of Peace
The appearance of former minister Jagdish Tytler in the front row at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Prize Ceremony has ignited a major political dispute, with the BJP strongly attacking the Congress party for extending an invitation to the controversial politician.
A picture of Former Minister of Overseas Indian Affairs, Jagdish Tytler sitting in the front row of the Indira Gandhi Memorial Prize Ceremony have stirred massive controversy as BJP has strongly criticized Congress for inviting the contentious figure. BJP national spokesperson Shezad Poonawalla recently took to social media to call out Congress for the incident.
He wrote, “Congress idea of “peace”. They gave special first row invite to Jagdish Tytler at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Prize Ceremony at Jawahar Bhawan given by Sonia Gandhi.
Jagdish Tytler has been constantly patronised by Gandhis because they hate Sikhs
Court has framed charges against Tytler for butchering Sikhs . Delhi HC said murder trial to continue against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. But here first family patronises him
After all he only carried out the wishes of Congress leaders who justified the genocide saying “When a big tree falls.”
Why is Jagdish Tytler’s presence at the event controversial
Tytler has been a long-time political figure in the country and had held several key positions under the Congress government including the Minister of Overseas Indian Affairs – a post from which he had to resign after the Nanavati Commission noted that he ‘very probably’ organized a targeted attack on Sikhs in Delhi after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984. Tytler, however, is still organisationally a part of the party, serving as the permanent committee member of Delhi Pradesh Congress.
