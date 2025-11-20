JeM Operative Dr Shaheen Shahid, ‘Madam Surgeon’, Drew 19 Women Into Extremism - All Now Missing

New Delhi: The probe into the Delhi Red Fort blast is intensifying with disturbing revelations. Investigators have now confirmed that Dr Shaheen Shahid, also called “Madam Surgeon”, played a central role in radicalising and recruiting 19 women into extremist networks. Disturbingly, all of them are currently untraceable.

Shaheen’s Role and Recruitment Network

Shaheen, a trained doctor, allegedly used her professional credibility and community influence to lure vulnerable women and teenage girls into a Jaish‑e‑Mohammad module. WhatsApp chats recovered from her phone revealed detailed plans for suicide squads, codenamed “Mujahid Jangju”, with instructions on explosives, indoctrination modules, and recruitment strategies.

Officials say she deliberately targeted divorced women and girls aged 14–18, believing they were emotionally vulnerable and easier to manipulate. The entire operation was internally labelled “Mission Kafir”, aimed at deploying human bombs for mass‑casualty attacks.

Bond with Muzammil and Brezza Link

Investigators have also unearthed Shaheen’s close bond with Dr Muzammil, another accused in the Jaish‑e‑Mohammad terror module. Shaheen reportedly admitted that Muzammil had once proposed to her but her age barred her from taking a step ahead. A photograph of the two buying a Maruti Brezza together has surfaced, raising alarm because the Brezza is one of the vehicles suspected to have been used in the Delhi blast conspiracy.

Advertisement

What Happened on November 10

On November 10, a powerful blast near Delhi’s Red Fort shook the capital. The explosion, traced to an IED assembled with military‑grade precision, triggered a multi‑agency probe involving the NIA, Delhi Police Special Cell, and federal intelligence units. The blast was not an isolated incident but part of a two‑year operational timeline aimed at creating sleeper cells across NCR and adjoining states.

The investigation quickly led to Shaheen, who emerged as a central radicaliser, recruiter, and operational coordinator. Her interrogation revealed links to underground modules in Faridabad and Al‑Falah University, where several individuals, including doctors, had gone missing after the blast.