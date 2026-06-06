Bengaluru Horror: 5-Year-Old Suffocated to Death, Mother Flees, Live-In Partner Jailed After Shifting Alibis And Autopsy Reports

Bengaluru: Nearly three months after a five-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bengaluru’s Seegehalli area, the Kadugodi Police have registered a murder case against her mother and her mother's live-in partner.

The investigation into the death of the victim, identified as Vennila, took a dramatic turn following a complaint lodged by her father, uncovering a web of contradictory explanations, an extramarital relationship, and medical assessments.

The Fatal Timeline and Changing Alibis

The child tragically passed away on March 24. At the time, her mother, Priyanka, allegedly provided a series of rapidly shifting and inconsistent accounts regarding how the child died.

According to police sources, Priyanka claimed at various intervals that the child had eaten biryani and suddenly fell ill, and the death was a reaction to consuming ice cream.

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The girl had gone to sleep inside a stationary car with the air conditioner running and was discovered lifeless the following morning.

The child's biological father, Praveen, grew deeply sceptical of these conflicting narratives. Suspicion turned into a formal investigation after the child's post-mortem report was shared with a relative who works as a medical doctor abroad.

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Upon reviewing the autopsy findings, the physician flagged critical irregularities, strongly suggesting that the five-year-old’s death was not due to natural causes.

From Extramarital to Tragedy

The family points to a fractured household. Praveen and Priyanka were married in 2007 and share two daughters. However, police officials revealed that a few years ago, Priyanka reconnected with a college friend, identified as Mohan.

The relationship evolved, and Priyanka eventually moved out to live with Mohan in a residential setup within the Kadugodi police station limits.

While the elder daughter stayed behind, Priyanka brought her younger daughter, Vennila, to reside with her and her partner.

Severe Charges and Police Hunt

Following the medical review and the father’s subsequent statement, the Kadugodi Police officially converted the death inquiry into a criminal homicide investigation.

The FIR alleges that the young child was subjected to physical assault and was ultimately suffocated to death inside the home.

Law enforcement moved swiftly to apprehend the suspects. Mohan was tracked down and arrested. However, Priyanka anticipated the police action and is currently on the run.

Specialised police units have launched a coordinated search operation across the state to track her down.