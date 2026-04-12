Shifting of Goods Underway at Nitish Kumar's Residence Amid Suspense Over New CM

Patna: Shifting of goods is underway from the official residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has taken oath as a Rajya Sabha member.

Nitish Kumar took oath as a Rajya Sabha member on Friday.

Longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, resigned from his membership of the Bihar Legislative Council following his election to the upper house of Parliament.

Nitish Kumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16, along with four other candidates from Bihar fielded by the NDA. Kumar has also been elected as JD(U) president unopposed, after no other candidate filed nomination for the post.

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BJP president Nitin Nabin had said in an interview with ANI that there are no differences in the NDA over the pending appointment of a new Bihar Chief Minister.

"There are no differences anywhere; everything is proceeding as per schedule. BJP has always respected the gathbandhan dharma, and that is why even today parties trust us. Everything is being decided under the leadership of Nitish Kumar," Nabin told ANI.

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