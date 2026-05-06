Shimla On High Alert: Bomb Threat Posters Target Rohru Court, SDM Office; Security Tightened

Shimla: A fresh security crisis has erupted, gripping the Shimla district, as threatening posters were discovered in the Bharari area of the state capital, explicitly claiming that the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and the judicial court in Rohru are to be targeted with explosives.

Discovery in Bharari

The alarm was raised early Tuesday when residents and commuters spotted posters pasted along the Bharari Road.

The messages contained chilling rhetoric, warning of imminent blasts at the administrative and judicial hubs in Rohru.

According to local sources, the posters featured a provocative statement: "The echo of the blast will be heard all the way to Delhi."

Advertisement

The Shimla Police arrived on the scene shortly after the discovery, taking custody of the posters for forensic analysis.

The incident has caused significant public anxiety, coming on the heels of similar threats that recently targeted schools in the region.

Advertisement

Emergency Evacuations in Rohru

As news of the specific targets reached the Rohru administration, officials moved into immediate crisis mode.

To ensure public safety, both the SDM office and the court premises were ordered to be evacuated without delay.

Staff, lawyers, and litigants were moved to a safe distance as security forces cordoned off the area.

A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and a specialised Dog Squad were dispatched to Rohru to conduct a sweep of the government buildings.

An intensive search operation is underway throughout the complex to identify any suspicious devices or materials.

Police Investigation and Security

While no suspicious objects have been recovered so far, the Himachal Pradesh Police are not taking any chances.

Security has been significantly tightened at all government installations across the district.

The authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or unattended items to the nearest police station.