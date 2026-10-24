Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal Seeks Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Dismissal

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal and a party delegation, met the Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and submitted a memorandum outlining four demands, including the dismissal of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. In a post on X, Badal said the delegation also sought immediate action against ministers, MLAs and bureaucrats allegedly patronising the drug trade amid the killing of Shaheed Bhai Parvinder Singh Jhota.

“Shiromani Akali Dal delegation met the Governor of Punjab over the killing of Shaheed Bhai Parvinder Singh Jhota and presented a memorandum with 4 key demands. Immediate dismissal of Guru Dokhi Chief Minister @BhagwantMann and Action against all ministers, MLAs and bureaucrats patronising the drug trade," Badal wrote.

The memorandum also sought a Class-I government job for the widow of Jhota, Bibi Manpreet Kaur, along with compensation of Rs 2 crore. He said, “A Class-I job for the anti-drug crusader’s widow Bibi Manpreet Kaur and Rs 2 crore compensation on humanitarian grounds (though the family and action committee have not sought this).”

The party also demanded that the CBI investigation be expanded to include the cases of Gulzar Singh of Toor Banjara in Dirba and Bikramjit Singh of Sri Hargobindpur Sahib. "Expansion of the CBI probe to cover the cases of Gulzar Singh of Toor Banjara (Dirba), who named FM Harpal Cheema in his dying declaration, and Bikramjit Singh of Sri Hargobindpur Sahib, who was hacked to death for opposing the drug trade," he said.

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Meanwhile, anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota (45) was shot dead on October 13 in Mansa, Punjab, inside a chemist shop while live-streaming on Facebook. Jhota confronted chemist Ashwani Kumar in a Mansa market over the alleged illegal sale of addictive drugs to an elderly person. Gunfire broke out, killing Jhota and injuring four others.

On Thursday (22 October), the four accused, Ashwini Kumar, Neelam Rani, Deepan Garg and Ladi, were remanded to judicial custody after being produced before a court through video conferencing. Gulzar Singh, a 46-year-old daily wage worker from Toor Banjara village (Sangrur district), died on September 8 at a Ludhiana hospital after consuming poison. The incident occurred shortly after he publicly confronted Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema during a constituency visit regarding the widespread availability of synthetic drugs (chitta), a problem affecting his own son.

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