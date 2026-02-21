‘Shirtless Protest’ Row: BJP-Congress Workers Clash in Indore, Stones Pelted Amid Nationwide Protests Over AI Summit Ruckus

Indore: Tensions erupted in Indore as workers from the Indian National Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party engaged in a violent clash outside the Congress office on Friday, leading to stone-pelting from both sides and injuries to at least one journalist.

The confrontation comes amid escalating political tensions after four Indian Youth Congress workers were arrested in connection with the protest. The Patiala house court granted 5 days custody of accused Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar , Narsingh. The Delhi Police had sought five days' custody of the accused, stating that further interrogation was required to identify and arrest other individuals who allegedly fled the scene.

In response, BJP workers in Indore reportedly surrounded the local Congress office in protest. What began as slogans escalated into a heated clash, with workers from both parties throwing stones at each other. Amid the chaos, a journalist covering the event was struck and injured, police officials said. The extent of the injury is being assessed, and further details on the condition of the reporter are awaited.

Police forces were deployed to bring the situation under control and restore order. No immediate arrests have been reported, but authorities are examining footage and witness statements from the scene to identify those involved.

Meanwhile, BJP workers staged protests in multiple states, including Surat, Jammu and Delhi, condemning the Youth Congress's actions. Members of the BJP Yuva Morcha demonstrated in the national capital, alleging that the protest tarnished India's image at a global forum.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly criticised the Congress, terming the act "obscene" and "a crime against the nation." He said that at a time when global leaders and tech experts were praising India's leadership in artificial intelligence, such actions were shameful. Rijiju added that instead of apologising, Congress leaders were justifying the incident, calling it the "anger of youth."

Political violence of this nature reflects broader tensions between the two parties across the country. In Pune, a similar clash between BJP and Congress workers over controversial remarks by a Congress leader led to stone-pelting and injuries to several party workers, police personnel and journalists, with criminal cases filed against leaders from both sides.