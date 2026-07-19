Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Surrenders A Day After Bombay HC Cancelled His Bail Over Assaulting Doctors

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Mhatre surrendered before the Vishnu Nagar Police Station on Sunday, a day after the Bombay High Court cancelled his bail for allegedly slapping medical professionals at the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation's Shastri Nagar Hospital.

The case pertains to the assault that took place at the government hospital during a heated confrontation between hospital staff and the relatives of a patient.

Dombivli Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Suhas Hemade said that the incident stemmed from a dispute regarding the treatment of a female patient who had arrived at the hospital. “The accused accompanied the patient's relatives. They assaulted the on-duty doctor, a female doctor, and a nurse, subjecting them to physical violence, verbal abuse, and threats,” the ACP stated, adding that there are approximately four accused involved in this assault case, including one woman.

As per reports, the hospital had advised the patient's newborn baby to be shifted to another hospital due to a shortage of beds in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

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A video of the attack purportedly showed Mhatre grabbing a male staff's neck as others joined and started slapping the latter repeatedly. A lady staff was seen trying to control the situation and trying to someone on her mobile phone. The lady was also allegedly slapped by Mhatre in an apparent attempt to snatch her phone.