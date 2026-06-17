Shiv Sena (UBT) Faces Fresh Split: 6 MPs Likely to Join Shinde Camp Amid Delhi Showdown

New Delhi: The Shiv Sena (UBT) appears to be heading towards another major political crisis, with six of its nine Lok Sabha MPs reportedly preparing to break away and align with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction.

According to top sources, MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction are scheduled to meet at the Delhi residence of Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde at around 8:30 am on Wednesday. Eknath Shinde and Shrikant Shinde are both expected to be present during the meeting.

Sources indicated that the rebel MPs are likely to first complete the formal process of constituting a separate group within the Lok Sabha before subsequently merging with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The development, if it materialises, would deal a significant blow to Uddhav Thackeray's leadership just days ahead of Shiv Sena's 60th foundation day on June 19.

The six MPs reportedly in touch with the Shinde camp are Omraje Nimbalkar from Dharashiv, Sanjay Jadhav from Parbhani, Sanjay Dina Patil from Mumbai North East, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar from Hingoli, Bhausaheb Wakchaure from Shirdi, and Sanjay Deshmukh from Yavatmal-Washim. The name of Rajabhau Waje has also surfaced in discussions surrounding the possible split.

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Sources further claimed that Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure and Sanjay Dina Patil had already reached Delhi.

Amid the unfolding crisis, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai are scheduled to hold a joint press conference in the national capital. Raut and Desai are understood to be in Delhi to prevent a split within the party ranks.

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Adding to the political drama, Sanjay Raut took to X and alleged that attempts were being made to engineer defections through monetary inducements. Tagging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Raut claimed that an advance payment of Rs 15 crore each was being offered to MPs.

"To buy Maharashtra's MPs... tonight, an advance of Rs 15 crores each is being given. This information is shocking and disgusting," Raut wrote on X. However, no evidence supporting the allegation has been made public so far.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha leader Arvind Sawant has written to Speaker Om Birla, urging him to continue recognising Shiv Sena (UBT) as the sole political party represented in the House through its authorised leadership and whip.

In his letter, Sawant requested the Speaker not to grant separate recognition, status or privileges to any breakaway group claiming to represent the party without first hearing Shiv Sena (UBT)'s case. He also asserted that the party reserved its right to invoke provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution concerning anti-defection proceedings.