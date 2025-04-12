Delhi Shocker: Man Rapes 13 Stray Dogs, Films Acts; Now Arrested

Delhi Shocker: An inhuman incident has sparked outrage across the nation after horrific video of a man from Delhi's Kailash Nagar sexually assaulting stray female dogs has surfaced online.

According to multiple reports and viral social media posts, the accused, identified as Naushad, was confronted by locals and animal welfare members after his act came into light.

He is accused of raping approximately 13 female stray dogs and reportedly recording these heinous acts, with the intention of gaining 'online views.'

Disturbing Video Surfaces

Many disturbing videos were shared on X. One video seems to show the man sexually hurting a dog. In the background, someone can be heard saying in Hindi, "Tera Bhai Torch dikha raha hai," which means, "Your brother is showing the torch." The man's private parts can also be seen in the video.

In another video, the accused can be seen being confronted and thrashed by angry locals and animal rights activists. The man's clothes appear torn in the video, and he faces repeated questions about the number of dogs he assaulted. While initial reports suggested 13 victims based on the account of the woman who first confronted him, the accused can be heard admitting to assaulting six dogs in the video.

'What was dog wearing??': Netizens React with Fury

The incident has sparked a wave of anger online. Social media platforms are flooded with comments expressing shock, disgust, and demands for strict action against the accused.

One user commented in Hindi, "Sharm aani chaiye in jaise logo ko" (These kinds of people should be ashamed). Another comment, dripping with sarcasm and drawing a parallel to victim-blaming in human sexual assault cases, questioned, "what was dog wearing ????"

One user commented, "Note: Children, women, elders and now even animals are not safe in India."

Locals and Animal Lovers Take Action

Witnesses report that locals and animal lovers took swift action upon discovering the alleged abuse. They confronted the man, held him at the scene, and handed him over to the Delhi Police.

Police Investigation Underway, Official Statement Awaited