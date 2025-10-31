SHOCKING: BJP MP Loses Cool After Getting Stuck In Crane, Slaps Operator | VIDEO

Satna: In a shocking turn of events during Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday celebrations, a BJP MP lost his cool and slapped a municipal worker in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Friday.

The incident took place when BJP MP Ganesh Singh was using a hydraulic crane to garland Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's statue during the 'Run for Unity' event at Semriya Chowk.

A viral video showed Singh stuck mid-air in the crane after it stopped working while he was being lowered. Thereafter, he was seen struggling to step out of the vehicle, which also jolted due to some mechanical fault. After failed attempts to get out, the crane operator stepped forward to help him and was, in turn, slapped by the trapped parliamentarian. The shocking video showed a visibly angry Ganesh Singh shouting at the worker before pulling him by his hand and publicly hitting him in front of the crowd.

As per reports, a representative of the BJP MP defended him on social media, saying that he “merely” slapped the worker. Further, he asked who would have taken responsibility if the MP had broken his arms and legs after falling from such a height.

The municipal worker has been identified as Ganesh Kushwaha.

