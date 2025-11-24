Shocking! Head-On Bus Collision Claims 6 Lives In Tamil Nadu, 30 Injured; Probe Underway

Tenkasi: In another shocking incident, at least 6 people lost their lives and at least 30 others were injured following a major bus accident in Tamil Nadu. Shocking visuals of the accident have emerged where two private buses were involved in a head-on collision in Tenkasi district on Monday. As per reports, a private bus travelling from Madurai to Senkottai and another heading from Tenkasi towards Kovilpatti collided and following the shocking collision, the locals and firefighters sprung into action to save the passengers.

As per preliminary probe, a senior police officer while commenting on the accident stated that Keysar bus heading from Madurai to Senkottai was driving recklessly following which the collision took place. Furthermore, the officials added, " Investigators believe excessive speed and negligent driving by the Keysar bus driver caused the crash," stated news reports.

Meanwhile, the passengers who have sustained injuries are receiving treatment at nearby hospitals and as per the health officials, the fatalities might rise. Furtrmore, while probing the case, the police are scanning the CCTV footage and launched an investigation into the incident.