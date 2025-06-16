New Video Of Air India AI-171 Crash Lone Survivor Walking Away With Fireball In The Background Emerges | WATCH

New video of the lone survivor of Air India A1-171 crash | Image: Republic Media Network

New Delhi: A new video has emerged showing Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the tragic Air India AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, walking away from the burning wreckage as chaos unfolds around him.

The clip shows the 40-year-old Indian-British national defying all odds, surviving a crash in which 241 out of the total 242 passengers lost their lives.

The video captures a moment of panic, people running in all directions, with thick black smoke rising in the background.

In the video, several people are seen running in confusion. Amid the chaos, a man appears from the direction of the crash site in Ahmedabad’s Meghani Nagar area. A massive cloud of smoke from the deadly crash is visible behind him.

Some people can be heard shouting as thick smoke fills the air. Ramesh is seen looking back multiple times as he walks away, miraculously alive. Suddenly, he was noticed by a person among the crowd that was present there.

The person then approaches Ramesh, holds his hand, and leads him away from the scene.

The Air India Disaster

The video is from the day Air India AI-171 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed just 33 seconds after takeoff on Thursday afternoon, hitting a hostel building of a medical college.

The Indian-origin British national was the only person who survived the crash of the ill-fated AI 171 flight. He was seated on 11A.

On June 12, the flight departed from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport shortly after 1:30 pm, headed for Gatwick, London’s second-busiest international airport. But within seconds of takeoff, it crashed into a hostel mess of the nearby BJ Medical College and Civil Hospital.