Shocking Details of Lapses Emerge After Air India Plane Crashed in Ahmedabad, Same Flight Was Grounded in December, 2024

In a major revelation following the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, it has come to light that the faulty aircraft had been grounded in December 2024 due to a major technical fault.

This disclosure has brought to surface other alarming details regarding Air India's repeated disregard for safety protocols in the past.

DGCA Issued Notices To Air India

Documents accessed by Republic reveal that show cause notices were issued to Air India on June 3 and June 5 by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), raising concerns over the airworthiness and maintenance of several aircraft. However, according to reports, the airline did not comply with these notices.

The notices, addressed to Chief Technical Officer S.K. Das, detailed that Air India continued operating aircraft with expired emergency equipment. They specifically mentioned the lack of serviceable and airworthy seat belt assemblies, as well as the use of escape slides overdue for inspection.

These notices highlight serious lapses on the part of Air India's management. In fact, Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson was named in one of the show cause notices.

The documents also stated that while certain aircraft components were reportedly compromised, engines were neither replaced nor properly serviced. Additionally, the airline has a history of hydraulic failures and engine glitches, including an incident in 2023 involving a London-bound flight (AI131) that experienced engine issues mid-air.

What Was the Reason Behind the Plane Crash?

In this latest crash, Air India allegedly ignored safety protocols, endangering the lives of all 242 passengers onboard. The aircraft crashed just minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad airport.

Reports suggest that the aircraft had approximately 58,000 litres of fuel in its tank at the time of the crash. This is believed to be a major factor leading to the tragic incident.

Earlier Complaints Not Taken Seriously By Air India

It has also been revealed that a total of 15 show cause notices were issued to Air India over the past two months. Furthermore, earlier complaints raised by Air India pilots regarding faulty aircraft were reportedly not taken seriously.

DGCA Action Against Air India

The DGCA is expected to set up a special panel to investigate the crash and summon CEO & MD Campbell Wilson for questioning.

Home Minister and Civil Aviation Minister Reach Crash Site

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu have visited the crash site to assess the situation.

Lone Survivor of AI171

Tragically, only one of the 242 passengers onboard has survived. The survivor, identified as Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national occupying seat 11A, has been admitted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

MoS Civil Aviation Assures of Action

Speaking to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said, "Action will be taken after the investigation. No one found guilty will be spared."

What Did Air India CEO Say About the Plane Crash?

Meanwhile, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has issued a statement regarding the tragedy.