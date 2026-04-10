Shocking Double Murder: Man Beheaded In Broad Daylight In Bihar, Angry Mob Beats Killer To Death

Forbesganj: A horrific double murder took place in broad daylight in Forbesganj town of Bihar's Araria district following a minor dispute on Thursday. A young man was beheaded in the middle of road, enraging the mob, who ended up killing the murderer.

According to police, a roadside ‘sattu’ seller got into an altercation with a pickup driver over parking issue. In a fit of rage, the sattu seller, identified as Ravi Chauhan beheaded the latter with a knife in the middle of the road. The deceased has been identified as Ali Hussain.

Chauhan is also said to have paraded the victim's severed head before onlookers before leaving the body and the head at the crime scene and fleeing. However, angry locals and family of the victim tracked him down. They dragged him to the site of the crime and beat him to death with sticks and rods in full view of the police.

Araria SP Jitendra Kumar said, “Under the Forbesganj Police Station, a very tragic incident occurred this morning. There is a man named Nabi Hussain who was a pickup truck driver. He had an altercation with another man named Ravi Chauhan. The victim's (Nabi Hussain) throat was slit using a knife, and he was brutally murdered. After the incident took place here, the accused fled; however, he was apprehended by the public and was subsequently beaten up at that spot. The police then took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead while undergoing treatment. We have sent the deceased's body for a post-mortem examination."

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He added, "Regarding the law and order situation, everything here is under control. We are maintaining constant vigilance…We will pursue all necessary legal action with full vigour. We are determined to hold all guilty parties accountable.”