Shocking! Man Goes Missing on First Day of New Job in Gurugram; Delhi Police Files FIR

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a 35-year-old marketing executive went missing under suspicious circumstances in outer-north Delhi on the first day of his new job in Gurugram.

The case has been registered under Section 140(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station in Delhi.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Sattan Babu, a retired Army personnel, told police that his son, Prashant, had left home on August 3 for the first day of his new job at a private company in Gurugram, where he was employed in the marketing of medical products.

As per the complaint, at around 8:05 pm, Prashant informed his family that he would reach home within 15-20 minutes.

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Later, he called his brother and said that his vehicle had a minor collision with an elderly couple's vehicle and that he was taking them to Sector 28, Rohini.

A short while later, at around 9:10 pm, his brother received another call during which he heard Prashant saying, "Deepu... Deepu... stop," before the call abruptly disconnected. Thereafter, Prashant's mobile phone remained switched off.

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The family began searching for him and found his car abandoned near the canal on the road leading from Rohini Sector 28 towards Khera.

According to the complainant, the vehicle was locked. After arranging a spare key and opening the car, the family found that Prashant's laptop and mobile charger were missing.

Police reached the spot, summoned the Crime Team for inspection and photography, and also called the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team.