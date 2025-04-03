Shocking! PVR INOX Kanpur Caught Selling 2024 Expired Food and Moldy Rotten Chicken Patties

Kanpur: The Food Safety Department recently conducted a raid at PVR Inox in Kanpur's Z Square Mall, where several food safety violations were uncovered. During the inspection, officials found expired chicken patties and bread being sold with new expiry date stickers, replacing the original ones.

The team further discovered multiple expired food items being stored in the fridge for sale. In addition to this, the kitchen area was found to be infested with cockroaches, raising concerns about hygiene and cleanliness at the establishment.

As a result, the authorities seized the expired food items that were being sold with altered expiry dates and new price labels. Necessary actions have been taken to address these violations and ensure that food safety standards are maintained.

Among the more alarming findings was a plant-based chicken patty, priced at ₹195, which had a sticker covering its expired date. Upon removing the sticker, it was revealed that the product had expired on August 18, 2024. Despite this, the patty was being sold to customers. Other expired items, including food in the fridge, were also discovered, and samples of paneer, tandoori spread, and soybean oil were collected for further testing.

This raid is part of the Food Safety Department’s ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and quality of food products in Kanpur. In addition to PVR Inox, the department has carried out raids in other areas, collecting food samples from places like Bada Chauraha, Azad Nagar, Jareeb Chowki, Deputy Padao, and Vishal Mega Mart. The collected samples, including sabudana, peanuts, kutta atta, dal makhani, singhada atta, and sendha salt, have been sent for laboratory analysis.