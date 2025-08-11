Shocking Ragging Case in Andhra Pradesh: Student Beaten, Given Electric Shock by Seniors

A disturbing case of ragging has come to light at Dachepalli Government Junior College in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district, where second-year students brutally assaulted a first-year intermediate student.

According to reports, five seniors forcibly took the junior to a nearby BC hostel, where they beat him severely and gave him an electric shock. The entire act was reportedly filmed on a mobile phone. The attackers also threatened to kill the victim if he revealed the incident to anyone. This shocking case has raised fresh concerns about the effectiveness of anti-ragging measures in India.

Ragging Still a Major Problem Across India

The University Grants Commission (UGC) defines ragging as “any disorderly conduct, whether by words spoken or written or by an act, that has the effect of teasing, treating, or handling with rudeness a fresher or a junior student.”

Despite multiple legal and institutional safeguards, ragging persists. In the academic year 2024, the UGC’s anti-ragging helpline received 1,086 complaints, marking a 12.7% increase over the previous year.

In its latest directive issued in July 2025, the UGC also warned that mental harassment through WhatsApp groups or online platforms would be considered ragging and attract disciplinary action.

Delhi High Court Slams UGC’s Failure

Highlighting the growing number of student suicides and ragging-related incidents, the Delhi High Court recently criticised the UGC’s failure to control the situation. During a hearing in July, Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya said, “This system has utterly failed. You have not been able to do anything.”

The remarks came during a petition filed by the Aman Satya Kachroo Trust (ASKT), an NGO working against ragging since the death of Aman Kachroo in a ragging incident in 2009.

Student Suicides on the Rise