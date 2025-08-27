Shocking Twist in Noida Dowry Death: Nikki’s Sister-in-Law Accuses Victim’s Family of Torture, Says She Was Forced Into Abortions

Greater Noida: In a dramatic twist to the dowry death case of 28-year-old Nikki Bhati from Greater Noida, her sister-in-law Meenakshi has now come forward with serious allegations against Nikki’s own family. While Nikki's death has sparked outrage and led to multiple arrests from her husband's side, Meenakshi the wife of Nikki’s brother Rohit claims she too was a victim of dowry harassment at the hands of Nikki’s family.

Meenakshi Accuses Nikki’s Family of Dowry Harassment

Meenakshi, who married Rohit in 2016, alleged that soon after her marriage, her in-laws including Nikki, her sister Kanchan, their mother, and father Bhikhari Singh began torturing her for dowry.

According to Meenakshi, her father had already given a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and 31 tola gold during the wedding, but Nikki’s family was unhappy and demanded a Scorpio SUV instead.

“They tortured me so much that I had to leave the house. Nikki and Kanchan used to beat me. Even my mother-in-law and father-in-law joined in. I was forced to undergo two abortions,” Meenakshi said, speaking to the media.

She further claimed that her husband, Rohit, assaulted her regularly and once even fired a shot at her brother. Meenakshi has been living away from her husband’s home for several years and said that she had no means of communication during the time of the alleged abuse.

“Vipin’s Family Is Not Like That,” Says Meenakshi

Meenakshi expressed support for Nikki’s in-laws the same family accused of burning Nikki alive for dowry. She claimed that Vipin, Nikki’s husband, loved her dearly and even had a tattoo of Nikki on his body.

“I don’t believe he could have done this. Nikki must have set herself on fire. Vipin’s family is not like that at all. They are a well-off and decent family,” Meenakshi stated.

Nikki’s Funeral Raises Questions

Adding to the confusion, a video from Nikki’s funeral shows her father-in-law lighting her pyre, contradicting earlier claims that all in-laws had fled the scene. The case against Vipin, Rohit, and their parents was registered only hours after the cremation.