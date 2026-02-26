Shocking Video: 9-Year-Old Girl Dies Of Heart Attack While Playing At Rajasthan School

Gotan: In a shocking incident, a nine-year-old girl playing with her friends at a Rajasthan school suddenly collapsed and died of heart attack. Tragically, this comes just few months after the girl's 16-year-old older brother similarly passed away in an untimely death.

A CCTV footage of the girl's sudden death is going viral on social media. The video showed the girl playing the basketball court of her school with her friends when she suddenly stumbled and fell on the ground at around 7:48 am. She was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

The girl has been identified as Divya, who studied in Class 5 of a private school in Gotan district. According to her family, the girl was healthy and had not suffered from any serious illness in the past

In September 2025, Divya's brother, Abhishek, collapsed while playing at his home. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The cases of heart attacks among the young people is alarmingly on the rise in India.

Earlier this month, a 13-year-old boy suddenly collapsed and died while playing cricket near his home in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. As per reports, the Class 6 boy complained of pain in his left arm and neck while playing. His family suspect that he died of heart attack. Another such incident took place last year when a 10-year-old boy died of heart attack shortly after playing in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district. The boy suffered uneasiness while playing, following which he went back home and died in his mother's lap.