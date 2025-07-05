MP Shocker: 20-Year-Old Hangs Himself Live on Instagram, YouTuber’s Role Under Scanner

Sagar: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from shahpur town of sagar, where a 20-year-old young man came live on instagram and committed suicide by hanging himself.

The victim identified as Rahul Ahirwar, before committing suicide, narrated his ordeal in a video through instagram live, in which he talked about falling in love with a woman and being deceived by her on the pretext of marriage.

The family members have made serious allegations against youtuber janvi sahu, a resident of chhatarpur.

Rahul's brother told that janvi used to come to our house often and also used to take rahul out for a walk. He also told that june 2 was rahul's birthday, that day janvi came home and took rahul to ujjain for a walk.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, shahpur police reached the spot and started investigation by establishing a case.

"When Rahul was about to take the extreme step, his brother informed a youth about to go and meet Rahul urgently as he was trying to hang himself by livestreaming it on Instagram", Shahpur police station-in-charge Bharat Singh said.

The police has started further action by interrogating the family members of the deceased.